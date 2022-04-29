Computer games, also known as esports, are more than just games. In fact, for many they are a way of life. Only a true gamer knows the adrenaline rush of every kill in Counter Strike or the goosebumps of every Rampage in Dota. Add to that the adrenaline rush from esports betting, but also from an esports bonus because together they make a good home. But let’s first review the concept of esports and bonus esports.

The abbreviation esports actually comes from Electronic Sports and is the term used in multiplayer computer game competitions. Unfortunately, however, most of them are organised and dedicated to professional players. At the other end of the spectrum, you have two options to be part of this world and actively contribute: either become a professional player or participate in esports betting. If you want to start betting on eSports, make sure to take a bonus winner to increase your chances.

If you don’t already know, esports includes tournaments such as The International Dota 2 Championship or League of Legends World Championship. Both esports and esports betting share your passion for gaming and give you the chance to experience the best of today’s championship matches. Whether we’re talking about games like football, shooter or strategy, all you have to do is bet on your favourite esports team. Here are the best eSports that are worth betting on:

Counter Strike Global Offensive

Launched in 1999, Counter-Strike is the game of childhood for many of us. It may surprise you a little, but since the early 2000s eSports organisations have been forming, including the FPS (First Person Shooter) game CS GO. Thus, the expansion of the Couter Strike audience along with those already playing it in professional leagues has made it possible for major sponsors to get involved in the gaming world. This has led to the maintenance of a performance-friendly climate and the creation of leagues where the best teams compete according to well-defined rules. We’re talking, of course, about ESL, Dreamhack, these are just two of the most important esports competitions.

The exponential growth of the CS GO world has automatically led to the introduction by Romanian bookmakers of matches from these esports leagues in their offers. Thus, you can place CS GO bets and benefit from any esports bonus whenever you want. For example, now in its 11th season, the ESL Pro League tournament has the hottest qualified teams in the world battling it out in exciting month-long matches. So you can place CS GO bets every day, on every match.

Dota 2

Designed as a mutiplayer game for teams, DOTA 2 has been a favourite with video game enthusiasts from the start. At least in Asia it has won the market by far. Evil Geniuses, OG or Team Liquid are just some of the most popular teams participating in DOTA 2 competitions, making it the most profitable esports game. The second game in the DOTA series, DOTA 2 is a match-to-match game with two teams of five players. Each player completely controls a powerful hero with a unique skill set and a different play style. Why? Because each team must defend their base and destroy the opposing team’s Antiquity – a structure located in each team’s base. Players can collect multiple items during a match that can be used against the opposing team.

If you’ve played it before, you’ll have noticed that there are striking similarities between CS GO and DOTA 2: both started many years ago as simple MODs to famous games, both are legendary remakes with fabulous player counts, and both are highly sought after by gamers. What can you place DOTA 2 bets on? Anything. Including your favourite team. By placing DOTA 2 bets at any online casino bookmaker you can support your team through competitions such as DreamLeague and The International or World Electronic Sports Games.

League of Legends

League of Legends, or LOL as it is abbreviated by gamers, is a 3D MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game. The player chooses a champion from a list of 148 champions and goes into battle with 9 other players, it is a 5v5 game. The aim of the game is to destroy the turrets blocking your path, thus destroying the opposing team’s Nexus.

Do you know how to play LOL and want to support your favourite team because you haven’t had a seat in the competition or simply didn’t sign up? Then you can place LOL bets in almost any bookmaker in Romania that has a section dedicated to these types of League of Legends bets or esports bets in general.

FIFA

The makers of EA Sports have a great system where anyone can go from amateur to professional gamer. You have to have an Ultimate Team account (which means you build your own team) and participate in the Weekend League. In the Weekend League you will meet players of your own level. If you are among the best (i.e. if you win at least 27 out of 30 matches), you will get verified player status. You will then be invited to online qualifiers and if you come out on top, you can participate in accredited lanes, called FUT Champions Cup. From here on, all you have to do is accumulate Weekend League and Champions Cup points. If you come out in the top 60 players when the season ends, then you have a chance to go into the Play Off and reach the FIFA eWorld Cup. The prizes are commensurate, i.e. we’re talking total prize money of $500,000.

If you’re passionate about football and don’t have a chance at giant tournaments like this, then you can try participating in other FIFA cups, which are played in different formats, and are available at sportsbooks at every online bookmaker.

Conclusion

Ready to bet on eSports? If so, choose from our lists of the best games that are worth your attention. We hope you’ll find the game that best suits you and that you’ll make great profit. Play responsibly!