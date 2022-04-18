Bianca Andreescu returns to the tennis court after half a year

Canadian tennis player of Romanian origin Bianca Andreescu (121 WTA) will participate in the “WTA 500” category competition in Stuttgart (April 18-24).

In the first round, the Canadian faces Jule Niemeier, 108th place WTA. If she passes the German, Andreescu will face Aryna Sabalenka (4 WTA). Now ranked 121st in the world, the 21-year-old will make her Stuttgart tournament career debut for the first time.

Champion at the US Open 2019, Bianca has not played in any tournament since Indian Wells 2021. Andreescu announced before 2022 that she will postpone the start of the season to recover from an emotionally exhausting year.

Andreescu, former world number four, did not participate in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, motivating that she is not mentally ready to return to the field.

After the successes at the Indian Wells, Toronto and US Open in 2019, Bianca Andreescu went through an extremely difficult period. Injuries, infection with Covid-19 and poor results have taken the Canadian out of the world’s TOP 100.

Under the guidance of Sven Groeneveld, who has worked with Maria Sharapova in the past, Andreescu is trying to return to the forefront of world tennis.