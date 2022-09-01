Biggest Winnings in Slot History

There is no offline or online casino that doesn’t excel in the slot offerings it presents to the players that come through its doors. Besides the fact that these casino games like unique casino are arguably the most popular, they also lead the way in the category of special prizes they offer.

They are attached to jackpots that can easily reach and exceed $1 M. Prizes are available to all players, but only one thing will determine their conquest, chance.

Such lucky winners, the big cash prizes they have won and the slots that made them famous overnight will be discussed in this article. So read attentively and who knows, you may be the next slot winner!

Mega Moolah

Until you watch the top 3 poker-inspired movies every poker enthusiast should see, it’s good to meet the luckiest soldier on the planet. John Hayward is his name and he has certainly gone down in the history of the luckiest online casino players.

The slot he has chosen is a famous one and has made fatalities over the years, Mega Moolah. The online casino selected by the British soldier from Crewe was Betway and the stake he focused on was the lowest the slot could accept.

As it happens, being in the right place at the right time, after only £25 spent, the soldier won a colossal prize of £13.2 MILLION. Since the prize was won in 2013, the lucky player won the game’s jackpot in the equivalent of 21 MILLION US dollars.

This is by far the biggest win on an online slot, which justifies the popularity that this game of chance is still enjoyed among players today. The slot is owned by Microgaming, which has been a big hit with players since its launch in 2006.

The game is an animal-themed one, but what really makes it special is the progressive jackpot with which it is built. It has 4 levels of value, the highest being the most valuable one and which ultimately earned the lucky British player this legendary prize.

Megabucks

While everyone knows the famous saying that what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas, that’s not always the case. Stories of success always come to light and this time the protagonist is a woman with an extraordinary life story.

Coming from a family of modest financial means, Cynthia Jay Brennan earns her daily living as a waitress in Las Vegas. After hours, she would occasionally try her luck at playing a few dollars at her favorite slot machine.

But January 26, 2000, changed her whole life. She decides to invite a few family members over for a festive dinner, and after it’s over she grabs her boyfriend and sits down in front of the Megabucks slot machine.

It all took place at the Desert Inn Hotel, Cynthia’s favorite resort, and where she occasionally tried her luck. She decides not to spend more than $100 and soon runs out of money. But as in movies with happy endings, the very last spin would bring her an impressive prize.

Flashing 3 symbols suddenly block the Megabucks slot screen and noisily announces that she has won the jackpot attached to the slot as it is worth 35 MILLION dollars. So that night Cynthia becomes the luckiest woman in the world.

Arabian Knights

Not everyone can afford to go to the earthly paradise of slots, the famous city of sin, Las Vegas. But surely all gamblers can become customers of any online casino in the world where they can win huge jackpots.

Such is the case with the Betsson online casino in Norway, where one really lucky player won an impressive $17.3 MILLION jackpot. It all happened in 2011 when the Arabian Knights slot machine “decided” to release the player’s account with the largest amount of the progressive jackpot attached to it.

The game belongs to the NetEnt developer and features all the symbols of the Arabian world. Players see camels, yachts, tents in the desert, turbans, and the famous upward-bent shoes on the screen.

And since the game is all about Arabian nights, Aladdin’s famous lamp and the very spirit that granted his wishes are not missing from the story. It is clear, however, that these symbols only bring extra credits by giving away specials or acting as wilds.

Our lucky player didn’t need them, however, because the jackpot attached to the slot is random and can be won in any second of play. Exactly the same thing happened on the night when the player managed to get his hands on this fabulous prize, which shows once again that you always have to be in the right place and in the right slot to have a real chance of winning.

Conclusion

In both classic and online casinos, the slots offered are unbeatable. The games lead the way in terms of attractiveness but mostly speculate the unique chance for a player to win a huge prize. Most of them have impressive jackpots attached to them, which can easily reach the pockets of a lucky player.

If you haven’t played these slots before, you can try them out in your next gaming session. And if luck is with you, you can join the gallery of great slot winners overnight. Good luck!