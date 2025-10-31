Bucharest Bids to Host Europa League Final in 2028 or 2029

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has announced its candidacy to host the 2028 or 2029 Europa League final at the National Arena.

“Romania has demonstrated that it has the capacity to successfully organize such major events, being a competitive partner for UEFA in the European football circuit, and now we want to use the legacy of previous tournaments organized in our country to create a new impressive chapter in the history of Romanian football. We intend to use the entire application process for hosting the Europa League final as a trigger, which will contribute to building a reference organizational model for football clubs in Romania, in the context of Central and Eastern Europe, around the Football – Community – Business – Sustainability perspective. With a large number of experienced and dedicated specialists, Romanian football is ready to offer the best conditions and reach the highest standards in organizing the Europa League final”, declared Răzvan Burleanu, president of the Romanian Football Federation.

For the next two years, the host cities of the last act of the Europa League are already known. These are Istanbul, in 2026, and Frankfurt, in 2027.

The Romanian Football Federation’s partners in this project will be the Bucharest City Hall and the Romanian Government.