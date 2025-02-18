Can You Give Yourself a Better Chance of Winning at Online Slots?

Online slots are some of the most popular casino games in the world – the gameplay is exciting, they look amazing with brilliant graphics, and they have the potential for seriously big wins. And while they’re basically games of chance, there are some strategies and best practices that will not only give you a better overall experience but could potentially even increase your chances of winning.

Here are some of the things you need to know.

Understand How The Slots Work

All online slots use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to make sure that every single spin of the game is fair and has an unpredictable outcome. Every spin is completely independent of the previous one, which means that whatever just happened will have absolutely no influence on future ones.

However, you should always understand the different slot mechanics, such as Return to Player RTP, volatility, and paylines, so you can make more informed decisions when deciding what games to play.

RTP – The Return to Player: This is the percentage that shows us approximately how much a slot will pay back in winnings over time. So, for example, a slot that has a 96% RTP should theoretically return £96 for every £100 that’s played on it. The higher the RTP, the better the long-term returns.

This is the percentage that shows us approximately how much a slot will pay back in winnings over time. So, for example, a slot that has a 96% RTP should theoretically return £96 for every £100 that’s played on it. The higher the RTP, the better the long-term returns. Volatility: Slots can either be low, medium, or high volatility. Low volatility slots offer smaller wins but more frequently, whereas high volatility games pay out bigger wins but a lot less often.

Slots can either be low, medium, or high volatility. Low volatility slots offer smaller wins but more frequently, whereas high volatility games pay out bigger wins but a lot less often. Paylines & Features: The more paylines there are, the more ways to win. If you go for games that have features like free spins, multipliers, and wild symbols, it can also up the win potential.

You can also watch videos of how games work – on places like the Fruity Slots YouTube channel – great for picking up hints and tips.

Choose the Right Slot Games

Not all slots are created equal, so picking the right ones can up your chances of winning. Here are things to consider:

High RTP Slots: The higher the RTP, the better your odds of winning.

The higher the RTP, the better your odds of winning. Bonus Features: Games that have lots of bonus features generally have better win potential.

Games that have lots of bonus features generally have better win potential. Progressive Jackpots vs. Regular Slots: Although progressive jackpots offer massive payouts, regular slots have higher RTPs which means better long-term wins.

Manage Your Bankroll Carefully

One of the biggest mistakes lots of players make is not managing their bankroll properly – and running out of money before they get a win. Here are some of our top bankrolling tips:

Set Yourself a Budget: Decide how much you’re willing to spend on the game – and make sure you stick to it.

Decide how much you’re willing to spend on the game – and make sure you stick to it. Adjust Your Bet Size: If your bet sizes are too high, you’ll drain your bankroll quickly – but betting too low makes it harder to win big so adjust according to your bankroll.

If your bet sizes are too high, you’ll drain your bankroll quickly – but betting too low makes it harder to win big so adjust according to your bankroll. Use Limit Tools: Set yourself limits so you don’t end up overspending – and know when to walk away.

Play For Free First

Lots of online casinos offer demo versions of slots where you get to try them out for free first. It’s a great idea as it means you’ll be able to learn the game mechanics, get to grips with the various bonus features and test different betting strategies before you move on to real money gaming.

Only Play at a Licensed and Reputable Casino

To make sure the whole experience is fair and trustworthy, you should only ever play at a casino that’s been fully licensed and regulated. They should be using certified RNGs and be transparent with their RTP rates. Look for sites that have been licensed by authorities such as the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) or Gibraltar Gambling Commission.

Don’t Fall For The Common Slot Myths

And remember, never fall for the common myths that so many players actually believe –

“Hot” and “Cold” slots don’t exist. Every spin is random, so a slot will neither “heat up” or “cool down.”

Playing at a certain time of day won’t improve your odds.

Near misses don’t mean a win is coming – they’re just part of the game and have no influence over future results.

So, there you have it! Although online slots are basically down to luck, if you understand things like the RTP, choose the right games and manage your bankroll well, you can have an even better experience – and improve your chances of success.

Good luck and have fun!