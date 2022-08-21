Catalin Chirila grabs another gold medal in the men’s canoe single 1,000 meters in Munich European competition

After the the gold medal won during the 1,000 m canoe event last week during the Kayaking World Championships in Halifax (Canada), Romanian athlete Catalin Chirila scored another gold medal in the men’s canoe single 1,000 meters, on Saturday, at the European Canoe Sprint Championships in Munich.

24-year-old Chirila led the race from one end to the other and prevailed with a time of 3 min 49 sec 681/1000, being followed in the final ranking by the Czech Martin Fuksa, multiple European champion and world medalist, at 351/1000, and by the Italian Carlo Tacchini, at 1 sec 956/1000.

The last European medal in the 1,000 m singles canoe was won in 2011 in Belgrade by Iosif Chirila (silver), and the last European title was won by Florin Mironcic (2006) in Racice.

Also on Saturday, Oleg Nuta placed eighth in the final of the singles canoe on the 200 meters.

The Romanian canoeist won his second medal at the European Championships in Munich on Sunday. Cătălin managed to cross the finish line third in the C1 500 m.

It is the 5th bronze medal for Romania at the current edition of the European Championships, the tricolors won another 8 gold and 2 silver medals.