Cristina Neagu tests positive for COVID-19

Cristina Neagu, the internationally-acclaimed player of the Romanian national handball team and of CSM Bucuresti handball club, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to sources from CSM Bucuresti.

The sources said that Cristina is fine, she had only a few symptoms, but she is now OK and she is currently under isolation.



CSM Bucuresti is to play against Vipers Kristiansand in Norway on October 10, within Champions League.

There have been more and more coronavirus cases among Romanian handball players lately, in the men’s handball teams Minaur Baia Mare, CS Magnum Botoşani, CSM Bacău, and also in the women’s teams Gloria Buzău, HC Dunărea Brăila and SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea.