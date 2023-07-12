Cyclists with disabilities can participate for free in L’Étape Romania by Tour de France

The second edition of the L’Étape Romania by Tour de France competition, which will take place on August 27, 2023 in Bucharest, hosts the CSR campaign – The joy of cycling, TOGETHER! dedicated to the social integration of cyclists with disabilities who want to experience the thrill of the legendary race. The Para-cycling race will be integrated on all three event routes, 14 km (City Adventure), 42 km (The Ride) and 85 km (The Race). Registration is free and can be done on the event’s official page.

The proposed project has an impact on several levels. First of all, by attracting people with disabilities to sport, at the amateur or performance level. Secondly, for the participants of the Para-Cycling race it will be a unique experience, with an emotional impact both personally, as a family and in a group of friends, thanks to the Tour de France’s reputation. At the same time, we bring the subject before the media (TV, radio, print, online) to raise awareness of the need for social inclusion initiatives for athletes with disabilities. Last but not least, the activation in the dedicated area of ​​the Race Village will have a direct and immediate impact on the participants, attendants and spectators.

Important details related to the Para-cycling race: registration is free, there is a specially designed area for picking up packages served by specially trained volunteers, the start of competitors will take place according to the speed of movement declared when registering for the competition. The meeting point in the Race Village will be specially set up, with all disabled athletes being guided by volunteers. In the Race Village there will be special facilities, namely access areas, sinks and toilets.

The three routes of the competition:

• The CITY ADVENTURE race is 14 km long and is intended for all amateurs, but also for children over 8 years old who choose this historic challenge. The participants will start in front of the Palace of Parliament and will pass by city landmarks such as the National History Museum of Romania, the CEC Palace, the Bucharest City Hall, the Royal Palace.

• The second longest route is THE RIDE, it is 42 km long and consists of a single loop, starting from the immediate vicinity of the Palace of Parliament. The route passes through important points and emblematic places in the capital, such as Unirii Boulevard, the National Arena, the National History Museum of Romania, the CEC Palace, Bucharest City Hall, the Royal Palace, the Romanian Athenaeum, the Victoria Palace, the Arc de Triumf, the National History Museum Natural “Grigore Antipa”.

• The longest route is THE RACE, which is 85 km long and consists of 2 THE RIDE loops.

The maps of the routes:

The Race 85 KM – https://romania.letapebytourdefrance.com/route/0

The Ride 42 KM – https://romania.letapebytourdefrance.com/route/1

City Adventure 14 KM – https://romania.letapebytourdefrance.com/route/2

The CSR project proposed by MPG Romania, with the support of OMV PETROM, allows disabled cyclists to participate in the most important cycling event in Romania, dedicated to mass sport, as well as bringing to the attention of a wide public the issue of disabled people and their potential their integration through sport.

Romania Journal supports the event as media partner.