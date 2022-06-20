David Popovici and Robert Glință qualify for the finals of the World Swimming Championships

Junior swimmer David Popovici, has qualified for the final of the 200m freestyle at the World Senior Championships in Budapest. The Romanian athlete enters the final which takes place on Monday with a new world record for juniors, after having the best time in the semifinals.

In his turn, Robert Glință qualified for the final of the 100 m backstroke at the World Championships in Budapest and will fight, on Monday evening, at 20:00 (Romanian time), for a medal.

Robert Glinţa qualified for the 100 m backstroke final with the eighth time in the semifinals, 53 sec 00/100, after being recorded in the evening with the 13th time, 53 sec 86/100. The Greek Apostolos Christou managed the best time, 52 sec 09/100, the competition record.

David Popovici set the fastest time in the semifinals, 1 min 44 sec 40/100, a new world record for juniors, after being the best in the series (1 min 45 sec 18/100). The second time in the semifinals was achieved by the Austrian Felix Auboeck – 1 min 45 sec 17/100.

David Popovici, who is a debutant at a World Championship for seniors in the Olympic pool, will play in the final on Monday, at 19:02.

At the World Swimming Championships, Romania has a history of two gold medals, one silver and six bronze. The world titles were won by Tamara Costache (50 m freestyle, 1986) and Diana Mocanu (200 m backstroke, 2001), and the last medal was won by Camelia Potec in 2009, bronze at 1,500 m freestyle.