David Popovici is the European junior champion in the 200 m freestyle

David Popovici obtained, on Wednesday, his second gold medal at the European Swimming Championships for juniors from Otopeni, winning the final of the 200 m freestyle with a time of 1 min 45 sec 45/100.

The podium of the 200 m freestyle was completed with Lorenzo Galossi (Italy), with 1 min 47 sec 71/100 and Jacob Whittle (Great Britain), with 1 min 47 sec 85/100.

The Romanian swimmer led during the entire duration of the test, turned first after each length of the pool and finished with a body length in front of his followers, almost 2 seconds ahead.

Popovici has thus defended his title in the 200 m freestyle won last year at the Junior European Championships in Rome. Popovici also holds the record for the 200 m freestyle in juniors, 1 min 43 sec 21/100, set on June 20, 2022 at the World Senior Championships in Budapest.

“I saw you, I heard you, I felt you, THANK YOU!”, David Popovici posted on Facebook after his victory, thanking his supporters.