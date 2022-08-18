SPORTSTOP NEWS

David Popovici named the best male athlete of the European Swimming Championships

By Romania Journal
After breaking record after record in Rome, swimming sensation David Popovici was named the best athlete in the men’s events at the European Swimming Championships, announces the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation.

The ranking was made based on a score, following the best performances in the competition. In the men’s category, David totaled 1,003 points, for the time in the 100 m freestyle final (46.86 s – new senior world record) and was followed in the ranking by Mykhaylo Romanchuk (Ukraine) – 982 points and by Thomas Ceccon (Italy) – 979 points.

In the women’s category, the title went to the Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte, who totaled 985 points.

 

