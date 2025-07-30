David Popovici Qualifies for 100m Freestyle Final
David Popovici (20 years old) qualified for the final of the 100-meter freestyle. The Romanian athlete achieved a time of 46:84.
David Popovici won the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle yesterday, and now he has also reached the final of the “queen event” of swimming.
The Romanian athlete achieved a time of 46:84 in the second semifinal of the World Championships in Singapore, second only to Alexy, who achieved 46:81. In the first semifinal, the Australian Chalmers achieved the best time, 47:36. The world record holder, Pan Zhanle, had a third time in the same race, 47:81, but he did not manage to reach the final.
The best time was achieved by the American Jack Alexy, 46.81 seconds.
