David Popovici upon arrival in Romania: I am honored to represent this beautiful country

David Popovici, world champion in the 100 and 200 m freestyle, arrived in the country on Sunday evening with a TAROM aircraft at the “Henri Coandă” airport. He came accompanied by coach Adrian Rădulescu and his teammate, Robert Glință. The Romanian delegation was received at the official airport lounge.

David Popovici is the second swimmer of all time to win gold in the 100 and 200 meters freestyle at the same world championship and the first Romanian athlete to win world medals in men’s swimming.

The champion gave the first statements, declaring himself overwhelmed by the reception he received. He thanked all those who supported him in his career, but also the Romanians who watched him at the World Championships in Budapest.

“I have to admit that I’m not used to so many people and so much attention. I thank those who believed in me and supported me, and I thank the Romanians who watched me on TV and on the spot in Budapest. I am honored to represent this beautiful country and to feel you close to me. Thank you“, David Popovici told the press conference. He also thanked his mate Robert Glinta, saying that he admired Robert since he was a child.

Asked if he liked Budapest , David said that Budapest is beautiful, too, but that he missed Bucharest.

The Romanian government has previously announced that it will award Popovici 1 million lei (EUR 200,000), while President Klaus Iohannis is to award him with the National Order “Star of Romania”, the highest distinction of the state.