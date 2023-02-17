David Popovici voted the best European swimmer of the year by the European Swimming League

The Romanian athlete David Popovici was voted the best European swimmer of the year 2022, as part of the European Swimming League (LEN) awards.

Popovici prevailed in the ranking published by LEN with 56.16% of the votes, ahead of Hungarian Kristof Milak (22.71%), Italian Thomas Ceccon (13.79%), French Leon Marchand (4.77%) and another Italian, Nicolo Martinenghi (2.56%).

Popovici, 18 years old, won two gold medals at the World Championships last year (100 m freestyle, 200 m freestyle), won two gold medals at the European Championships (100 m freestyle, 200 m freestyle), establishing on this occasion and a new world record in the 100 m freestyle event, took silver at the World Championships in short course (100 m freestyle), also obtaining three junior world titles and four junior European titles.

For women, the title of the best swimmer of 2022 went to the Lithuanian athlete Ruta Meilutyte, with 37.20% of the votes.

Romania also had a laureate in men’s high jumps, Constantin Popovici, the reigning European champion and ranked fifth in the World Series ranking, who took first place, with 64.77% of the votes, followed by Cătălin Preda, the European runner-up and third in the World Series hierarchy, 24.18%, and the Italian Alessandro De Rose with 11.05% of the votes.

These were the first distinctions obtained by Romania within the LEN Awards, established in 2008. The public vote counted for 30%, the remaining 70% going to the members of the European Swimming League.