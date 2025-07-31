David Popovici Wins 100m Freestyle World Title in Singapore

After winning gold in the 200-meter freestyle two days ago, Romanian swimmer David Popovici claimed the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday at the World Swimming Championships in Singapore.

Popovici finished the final in 46.51 seconds—just 0.11 seconds shy of the world record (46.40).

“I’ve improved my underwater swimming a lot, both in the 200 and 100 meters. This tactic worked well for me. I’m very happy to be a double world champion!” said David Popovici after the race.

He also stated that “it’s very good” that he didn’t break the world record, which he came close to by only 11 hundredths. The athlete argued that he “has something to shoot for” before the Olympic Games.

“It’s very good that I didn’t do it now (ed. that he didn’t break the world record), honestly, because if I did it would have been too big a leap. This way I still have something to shoot for. I’m honestly glad that I didn’t do it now. It still doesn’t seem impossible to me, as proof that I came so close, by 11 hundredths. I’m not in a hurry, we still have a long way to go until Los Angeles,” said David Popovici, according to gsp.ro

Second place went to American swimmer Jack Alexy, who clocked in at 46.92 seconds, followed by Australia’s Kyle Chalmers in third with 47.17 seconds.

David Popovici previously won the 100m freestyle world title at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. In Singapore, he already claimed gold in the 200m freestyle on Tuesday.

David Popovici is the first swimmer in history to achieve the 100m–200m freestyle double twice at the World Championships, following his 2022 success in Budapest.