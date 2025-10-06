The DP World Romanian Open Championship has come to a successful conclusion at the Bucharest Golf Club and National Golf & Country Club, Romania’s most spectacular golf destination. As the main sponsor for the second consecutive year, DP World has once again brought top-class professional golfers to Romania, reinforcing a long-term commitment to the game’s growth in the country.

The Romanian Open Championship has quickly become a landmark event in the region’s sporting calendar and firmly on the map of professional golf in Europe. As the country’s first professional event, it uniquely blends players from the DP World Tour, Legends Tour and Ladies European Tour with amateurs from Romania, who competed together in a ‘pro-am’ format – where professional golfers play alongside amateurs on the same team – for a total prize fund of €120,000.

Among the professional participants was Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, ranked 13th in the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and fresh from her victory at the PIF Global Series Houston Championship in Texas. Amateurs included well-known Romanian figures such as Florin Segărceanu, the former ATP tennis player, and influencers Delia Necula and Ioana Stan.

During the ROC’25 competition, in the PRO category, the leaderboard was dominated by top players. Joakim Haeggman finished the round with an excellent score of -7, followed by Alexandra Swayne and Nuria Iturrioz, both at -6. Jack Harrison and Sarah Schober followed closely behind, each finishing at -5. In the AM category, the battle for the podium was tight, but the winning teams demonstrated solid play and great team cohesion: Team SolvIT – total score -53, consisting of Nuria Iturrioz (PRO), Ionuț Artene, Daniel Grigoraș, and Cristi Iliescu, Team Nagomi & Fit4You – score -45, featuring Kristyna Napoleaova (PRO), Delia Necula, Mircea Poiană, and Mircea Brânzei, and Team Napoleon Games & ROC – score -44, composed of Sarah Schober (PRO), Marius Călugăru, Andrei Ionescu, and Gabriel Teodorescu.

Marian Drăgoi, General Manager of DP World Constanța, said: “DP World has been a proud supporter of golf for more than a decade, and it has been fantastic to extend that to Romania through our sponsorship of the Romanian Open Championship. As well as helping grow the game in this country and inspiring the next generation of players, this fantastic event has demonstrated to the world that Romania belongs on the international golf stage.”

Cristina Petrovici, Tournament Director, added: “I would like to thank our partners and sponsors who made the second edition of the Romanian Open Championship possible — an unforgettable event for both the players and the entire golf community in Romania. For us, DP World means much more than a partner; it is part of the ROC family, the driving force and the heart of this tournament. Together, we are building a strong tradition and shaping ROC into a true benchmark for golf and business in the region. We look forward to seeing everyone again at ROC’26.”

DP World began its involvement in golf in 2009, as the presenting partner of the European Tour’s season-ending Race to Dubai finale. Since 2022, DP World has been the title sponsor of the DP World Tour, which now features 42 tournaments across 26 countries, giving golf a truly global platform. Through this long-term partnership, DP World demonstrates its commitment to supporting golf as a sport that connects communities around the world.

Globally, DP World Tour events have a proven economic impact. The DP World Tour Championship in Dubai attracted more than 79,000 spectators and generated a US$44 million boost for the local economy. In Europe, the Genesis Scottish Open drew 76,000 spectators, delivering £19 million in economic impact and supporting hundreds of local jobs. In the long-term, the intention is for the Romanian Open Championship to have a similar impact enhancing Romania’s international profile, encouraging investment in golf infrastructure and positioning the country as an emerging premium sports tourism destination.