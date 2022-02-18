Dubai tennis tour: Halep qualifies for semifinals

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has qualified for the semi-final of the tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), on Thursday, after defeating by 6-4, 6-3, Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

30yo Halep, #23 WTA has securedd her presence in the semifinals in Dubai for the third time, after winning the titles in 2015 and 2020.

The Romanian tennis player won in one hour and 20 minutes against the Jabeur (27 years old, #10 WTA), also winning 37,500 dollars and 185 WTA points.

Halep will meet Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, who grabbed victory by 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (9) against Czech player Petra Kvitova, 24yo, #21 WTA.

The two will face off for the third time, after the Latvian defeated Halep in the Roland Garros finals 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, in 2017, and Halep returned the favor that same year, in the Beijing semifinals, 6-2, 6-4.