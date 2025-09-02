Ana-Maria Hurmuzache is considered one of Romania’s most promising young athletes in yachting. At just 16 years old, the Constanța native girl already boasts an impressive record: four National Championship titles across four different boat classes, along with a runner-up finish in the ILCA 6 category.

As a recognition of her talent, Ana-Maria has been selected for the World Sailing development program, which will allow her to participate in training camps with international coaches and compete alongside highly experienced sailors in the ILCA 4 class.

In June of this year, Hurmuzache represented Romania at the Youth European Championship in Poland, achieving a remarkable 18th place in the ILCA 4 class — one of the most competitive age categories in international yachting.

These results confirm her exceptional talent and potential to become a leading figure in the sport globally.

“I aim to reach the very top in yachting and to proudly represent Romania at the world’s biggest competitions. I know the path won’t be easy, but every hour on the water brings me closer to my dream. I hope that one day I can inspire other children to believe in themselves and never give up, no matter the obstacles”, says Ana-Maria Hurmuzache.

“For me, this is everything Ana represents: dedication, focus, mental strength. No matter how harsh the conditions…she never gives up. When you think you can’t, you can always push a little further”, adds Sorin Hurmuzache, Ana-Maria’s father.

Her achievements are all the more remarkable considering that high-performance yachting requires substantial financial investments in specialized equipment, high-performance boats, training, and international travel — costs that often exceed the means of a family or a sports club.

With competition boats costing €10,000–€12,000 and annual training requiring continuous investment, supporting athletes becomes essential.

“The Romanian Yachting Federation is making ongoing and sustained efforts to support high-performance athletes. For young talents like Ana-Maria to have a real chance to compete at the highest level, we also invite the private sector to join us in supporting these dedicated athletes. Yachting is a complex sport that builds strong character, responsibility, discipline, and the ability to make quick decisions — values that are essential in a modern society”, says Radu Niculaita, President of the Romanian Yachting Federation.

Ana-Maria remains motivated and determined to continue her journey toward the top of international rankings. Her next goals include participating in international regattas and the Youth World Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal.