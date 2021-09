Emma Raducanu confirms participation at Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca

Emma Raducanu, who climbed 22nd seed in the new WTA rankings after winning the US Open, is expected to Romania in October. Emma confirmed her participation in the Transylvania Open, due in Cluj-Napoca during October 25-31.

“I am extremely delighted to perform at Transylvania Open, before the Romanian fans. My father is from Romania, so it is the first time that I take part in a WTA competition in the country where he was born. It is a special moment and I look forward to arriving in Cluj”, said Emma Raducanu, according to the tour organizers, quoted by actualdecluj.ro.

Simona Halep (15 WTA), Elise Mertens (18), Anett Kontaveit (23), Paula Badosa (27), Veronika Kudermetova (31), Ekaterina Alexandrova (32), Jil Teichmann (38), Ajla Tomljanovic (WTA), Viktorija Golubic (46), Marta Kostyuk (57), Irina Begu (58), Anhelina Kalinina (60), Andrea Petkovic (64), Kaia Kanepi (66), Maria Osorio Serrano (70), Mayar Sherif (74), Anastastia Potapova (80), Danka Kovinic (85), Rebecca Peterson (86) și Varvara Gracheva (88) are also some of the top tennis players expected at Transylvania Open, The tour in Cluj-Napoca will have total prizes of USD 235,238.