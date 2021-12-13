Emma Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19
Mubadala World Tennis Championship organisers regrettably confirm that US Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from this week’s Championship.
The 19yo British born to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother is in Abu Dhabi, where she should have attended the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.
“I was looking forward to playing for Abu Dhabi fans, but I have to postpone this opportunity after being tested positive for COVID-19. I hope to be able to return to the field as soon as possible,” said Emma Răducanu.
She is currently under isolation according to the medical procedures in force.