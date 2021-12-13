Emma Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Mubadala World Tennis Championship organisers regrettably confirm that US Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from this week’s Championship.

The 19yo British born to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother is in Abu Dhabi, where she should have attended the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

“I was looking forward to playing for Abu Dhabi fans, but I have to postpone this opportunity after being tested positive for COVID-19. I hope to be able to return to the field as soon as possible,” said Emma Răducanu.

She is currently under isolation according to the medical procedures in force.

Emma was supposed to play in Abu Dhabi against Belinda Bencic, the Olympic champion in Tokyo.4

Emma reached a career-high ranking of No. 19 by the Women’s Tennis Association.