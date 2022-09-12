Emma Răducanu to play at Transylvania Open 2022

Emma Răducanu, the winner of the 2021 edition of the US Open, announced on Monday that she will participate in the Transylvania Open 2022, a “WTA 250” tournament that will take place in Cluj-Napoca (October 8-16).

Răducanu, who reached the quarterfinals of the competition last year, said that she enjoys every time she has the opportunity to reach her father’s country.

“I had a really fun time last year in Cluj. The people were amazing and made me feel so, so welcome, so I’m really excited and happy to be say I am back again this year. Whenever I can, I love to come back to Romania. My father is from there and I have so many positive and happy memories from there. I’m really looking forward to coming back. See you soon”, said Emma Răducanu.

Eliminated in the first round by Alize Cornet at the 2022 US Open, Emma dropped to 83rd place in the WTA rankings.

Transylvania Open (Cluj-Napoca) is part of the WTA 250 category, has total prizes worth $251,750, and at the start there will be 32 players on the main draw. The competition will take place between October 8-16.