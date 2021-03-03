England To Face Romania In June Friendlies Ahead of Euro 2020

England have confirmed that they will host friendlies against Austria and Romania in June, as part of the Three Lions’ preparations for the rescheduled European Championships this summer.

With spectators currently unable to attend football matches in England because of the national lockdown, the venues for the two friendly matches are still yet to be announced. However, the two games were set to take place before the tournament was rescheduled last summer because of the coronavirus, with Wembley expected to be where they would take place.

The Football Association is currently in talks with the Government to begin plans over the safe return of spectators into stadiums around the country, with ticket arrangements expected to be made public later in the year.

As well as that, the FA have confirmed that the game with Austria will now take place on 2nd June, with the visit of Romania happening on 6th June.

Both sides have proven to be tricky opponents in recent meetings, with Australia last travelling to England in October of 2005, when a Frank Lampard penalty was all that separated the two sides. Romania also proved a tough match on their last visit in October 1994, when they played out a 1-1 draw with England at Wembley Stadium.

Euro 2020 Schedule

The Three Lions are set to face Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in the group stage at the rescheduled Euro 2020 this summer, with all three ties set to take place at Wembley.

In March, Southgate’s squad will return to 2022 World Cup qualification duties with home matches against San Marino on 25th March and Poland on 31st March, along with a trip to take on Albania on March 28th.

When and where is Euro 2020?

The reorganised Euro 2020 will take place this summer from 11th June until 11th July 2021, and in a change from the normal arrangements and to help celebrate the tournament’s 60th birthday, the competition will take place across 12 cities around the continent, rather than a more usual host nation.

Those cities and stadiums include:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) – Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) – Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) – San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) – Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) – Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) – Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) – Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) – Hampden Park

London (England) – Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) – Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) – Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) – Krestovsky Stadium

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome will kick-off proceedings by hosting the first match of the tournament on the 11th June, while England’s Wembley Stadium will also host both the semi-finals and the final.

As a result of the new format in terms of 12 host cities, no nation has automatically been granted a place in the tournament as the hosts, which means all 55 sides have had to qualify in order to cement their place this summer.

Full Euro 2020 Group Draw

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

Euro 2020 Betting

The European Championships always attract plenty of interest in the betting, and according to the latest Euro 2020 betting offers at freebets.com there could be plenty of free bets and odds boosts to come for punters this summer.

In the ante-post market for Euro 2020, there is currently a tussle for favouritism with Belgium, England and France all currently priced up at around the 5/1 mark, depending on which online sports bookmaker you use.

You can then get Germany, Spain and the Netherlands at around 7/1 with most bookies, while current holders Portugal look like a dark horse once again at a current price of 12/1, along with Italy.

Croatia, who made it to the World Cup final in 2018 are remarkably a best price of 35/1, while 1992 Euro winners Denmark can be backed at 80/1.