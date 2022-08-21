European Aquatics Championship: Gold and silver medals for Romania in the high diving event

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Romanian swimmers Constantin Popovici and Catalin Preda won the gold and silver medals respectively in the high diving event (27 meters), concluded on Saturday evening at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

Constantin Popovici went down in history as the first European champion in this contest, winning with a total of 455.70 points. Catalin Preda, who led after the first three legs of this event, held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, eventually took second place with 436.20 points.

The Romanian athletes are trained by coach Florin Avasiloae.