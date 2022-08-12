European Senior Swimming Championships: David Popovici, through the semi-finals in the 100 m freestyle

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

David Popovici qualified, on Friday, in the semi-finals of the 100 m freestyle within the European Swimming Championship for seniors in Rome. The Romanian athlete achieved the best time of the series, as well as a competition record.

Popovici obtained the best time of the series, 47.20, which is also a record of the competition. The other three Romanians who competed in the 100 m freestyle, Patrick Sebastian Dinu, George-Alexandru Stoica-Constantin and Mihai Gergely, did not qualify for the semifinals.

Stoica-Constantin finished the series in 37th place, Dinu in 53rd and Gergely in 58th.

Also on Friday, in the 50m butterfly heats, Alexandra Victoriţa Bogdăneci did not qualify for the semi-finals, ranking 32nd.

The 100 m freestyle semifinal is scheduled for 7:33 p.m. Romanian time.

1,500 athletes from 50 countries will compete at the European Championship. They will compete for 231 medals that the organizers will put up for grabs during the 11 days of competition in swimming, diving, synchronized swimming, open water swimming and high diving.