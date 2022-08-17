European Swimming Championships: David Popovici withdrew from the 400 m freestyle final

David Popovici qualified in the final of the 400m freestyle event of the Rome Swimming EC at the very first participation in his career. He will not compete though, choosing to retire.
Qualified with the fourth time in the 400 m freestyle final, David chose to withdraw, the reason being that of accumulated fatigue, according to gsp.ro. Popovici has competed a lot during this period, and 400m freestyle event is pretty exhausting.
David Popovici won two gold medals at the EC Swimming in Rome, our athlete being unstoppable in the queen’s 100 m freestyle, but also in the 200 m freestyle. We remind you that in June of this year, David Popovici did the double at the Swimming WC, managing to win in the 100 and 200 m freestyle events.
The young swimmer’s coach, Adrian Radulescu said that David is not injure, but tired.
“Our target was to get checked in the 400m freestyle event at a European Championship for seniors, which is an important test for the training of the other two, where results were brilliant indeed, but this test also brought along the fatigue.