European Table Tennis Championships: Romania – Austrian pair wins gold medal after defeating Romanian Elizabeta Samara/Andreea Dragoman

After the Romanian pairing consisting of Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs won the silver medals in the mixed doubles event of the European Table Tennis Championships in Munich on Monday evening, Romania secured a gold medal in the women’s doubles event at the Table Tennis European Championships 2022 in Munich on Thursday. Romanians Elizabeta Samara and Andreea Dragoman won and met in the final the pair made up of their compatriot Bernadette Szocs and Austrian Sofia Polcanova.

Romania had four representatives in the semifinals. Elizabeta Samara and Andreea Dragoman prevailed 3-1 against Luxembourg’s Xia Lian Ni/Sarah de Nutte, while Bernadette Szocs and Sofia Polcanova defeated the pair made up of Adina Diaconu (Romania)/Maria Xiao (Spain) 3-0.

However the final was claimed by the Austrian-Romanian pair Bernadette Szocs/Sofia Polcanova, who won the gold medals after defeating Elizabeta Samara/Andreea Dragoman pair, 3-0 (18-16, 11-6, 11-9).