Ex-tennis player Ilie Nastase offends female reporter, might be sanctioned

Former tennis legend Ilie Năstase, aged 76, had another scandalous slip-up. The former tennis player swore at the Digi24 journalist who asked him for an official point of view, after he was caught drunk driving again. He was stopped last evening by the District 1 traffic police in Bucharest, with the police agents discovering that he had a blood alcohol level of 0.22 per thousand.

the new Minister of Defense, Angel Tîlvăr announced exclusively at digi24.ro that he will discuss this serious misconduct of Ilie Năstase and the necessary measures will be taken.

The Minister of Defense believes that Ilie Năstase, who is also a retired general, dishonors the Romanian Army.

“A man with such a high-ranking military rank, has the obligation to constantly reconcile the way he relates to others with the status he has. I am grateful to him for what he has achieved as a sportsman, but I do not agree with his behavior. I am not a big fan of inappropriate behavior regardless of position in the state or world or international recognition. Such behavior is not honorable for any human being,” said Angel Tîlvăr.

Asked by the Digi24 female reporter, Magda Costache, to comment the incident when he was caught drunk-driving, Ilie Nastase said he had only two beers and that he was fined by the traffic police after he had been followed while leaving the restaurant.

“I haven’t been caught drunk-driving. I drank two beers. I received a fine, but those who followed me, waited for me there for two hours and called 112 to say that I left the restaurant. They followed me close to the Băneasa mall and there they called 112 and the 112 called the Police to stop. They did this before a few days ago with my wife. These people are jerks because you don’t do that.

It seems incredible to me that I have been watched and that’s why I decided to leave Romania. This is not the first time this has happened to me,” Nastase said at first.

The journalists insisted it is not OK to drink even two beers and drive, for this is the legislation in Romania:

“Reporter: – Do you know that you are absolutely not allowed to get behind the wheel if you have consumed alcohol?

Ilie Nastase:- Not at all? Why are you allowed to drink two beers in civilized countries? Why don’t we copy those over there too?

Reporter: – This is our legislation.

Ilie Nastase:- It’s bad legislation, madam. Tell me a Romanian who doesn’t drink a beer or two and get behind the wheel. Tell me one I don’t really know. All my friends…

Reporter: -So all your friends drink and get behind the wheel? Is that what you’re telling me?

Ilie Nastase:- Madam, you are too young and too stupid to understand. If I answered you, you are an idiot. It’s good? Civilized countries are allowed. If you live in this communist country, you are a communist. Come on! Fuck you, idiot!”