FIFA Sanctions Romania After Bosnia and San Marino Matches
The Romanian Football Federation has taken note of the decisions taken by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee following the reports drawn up at the matches Romania – Bosnia and Herzegovina and San Marino – Romania, played on March 21 and 24, at the National Arena in Bucharest and the Serravalle stadium, respectively.
Thus, according to frf.ro, for the match with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee ordered a fine of 3,500 Swiss francs (CHF), approximately 3,730 euros, and the next match to be played with 15% of the stadium’s capacity closed, in the grass area.
In addition, it also ordered a fine of 20,000 CHF (21,300 EURO) suspended for the next 6 months, i.e. applicable only in the event of new incidents in the next matches played by the National Team.
The charges for the match with Bosnia and Herzegovina were: use of pyrotechnic materials, discrimination (racism), security problems in the organization of the match and throwing objects on the field.
Also, for the pyrotechnics that Romanian fans used in San Marino, the Romanian Football Federation was fined 26,000 CHF, approximately 27,700 euros.
