Halep, other five Romanian tennis players attend Melbourne tours

Six Romanian tennis players will attend the two WTA tournaments that will kick off in Melbourne on Monday, with total prize money of USD 239,447 each.

In Melbourne Summer Set 1, Simona Halep is seeded second and will play the first round against an opponent coming from qualifications, while Elena-Gabriela Ruse will meet Australian Arina Rodniova in the first round.

The third Romanian on the main draw is Jaqueline Cristian, who will compete against Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) in the first round.

In Melbourne Summer Set 2, Sorana Cirstea, the fifth seeded, and will play in the first round against Russian Varvara Gracheva.

Irina Begu will meet the main seed, US player Jessica Pegula, while Irina Bara will confront the main seed of this stage, Oceane Dodin.