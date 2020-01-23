Halep through the Australian Open’s singles third round

World No. 3 tennis player Simona Halep has reached the women’s singles third round at the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating British Harriet Dart 6-2 6-4 on Thursday.

Romanian Halep, aged 28, dominated the match with qualifier Dart, 23, world number 173, winning in an hour and 17 minutes.

A 2018 Australian Open finalist, Halep has won 180,000 Australian dollars and 130 WTA singles points for her performance so far.

Her next opponent will be the winner between 26th-seeded American Danielle Collins and Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.