Handball icon Cristina Neagu to remain at CSM Bucharest

The captain of the women’s handball national team Cristina Neagu will continue to be the player of the CSM, signing the two-year extension of the contract with the Bucharest team, according to the official Facebook account of the Romanian champion.

“CSM Bucharest is happy to announce the extension of Cristina Neagu’s contract, the tiger captain choosing to remain in the CSMB family for another 2 years”, announced, on Wednesday, CSM Bucharest.

CSM Bucharest has reunited after the holiday break and is preparing for the resumption of official games in 2022.

Cristina Neagu, aged 33, has been playing for CSM Bucharest since 2017, during which time she won two national titles, two Romanian Cups, a Super Cup and a bronze medal in the Champions League.

In 2021, after missing out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, she devoted herself exclusively to club development and announced that she would return to the national team in 2022.

Cristina Neagu has been declared four times the best player in the world by the International Profile Forum (IHF).