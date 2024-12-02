Helmut Duckadam, the legendary goalkeeper of the Steaua Bucharest team, has died
Helmut Duckadam, the legendary goalkeeper of Steaua Bucharest football club, winner of the European Cup in 1986, has died at the age of 65. The announcement was made by the great goalkeeper’s former colleague, Marcel Pușcaș.
Duckadam remains in history as the “hero of Seville” due to his extraordinary performance in the 1986 European Champions Cup final, played and won against Barcelona, when he scored all four penalty kicks taken by the Catalans. It was the first time that something like this happened in the history of football, and thanks to this performance, Steaua has a European trophy in its record.
Born on April 1, 1959 in Semlac, Arad County, Helmuth Duckadam won, in addition to the European Champions Cup in 1986 with Steaua, the Romanian championship title twice, in 1985 and 1986.
Duckadam has faced several health problems in recent years, and in September 2024 he underwent open-heart surgery. The former goalkeeper reportedly died this morning at the Central Military Hospital.
In September, the former athlete underwent open-heart surgery and later revealed that he was taking between 18 and 22 pills daily, and the annual cost of the medications was between 5,000 and 8,000 euros.
