How do PMU bars revive the horse racing industry in France

France is known not only for the Eiffel Tower and Paris sightseeing spots, such as Montmartre Hill, the Arc de Triomphe, and the Champs-Élysées Avenue. The history of horse races spans centuries; family businesses revolving around this field keep the whole region’s economy of this country. That’s why you will see a lot of PMU signs above tobacco shops and kiosks around traveling across the country. By entering these places, you can place a bet on the next race winner or other major sporting events. Or you can try your luck by buying a lottery or scratch card with instant prizes. Now, these spots are in a state of change, transforming their spaces into new “Haute de Gammes” bars where customers can enjoy their perfectly cooked lunch accompanied by gracious local wines, which locals are so proud of and have every right to feel this way.

PMUs – the first appearance

Horseracing was always a big part of French and British histories, and by the end of the 19th century, it created whole communities of betting enthusiasts, who played against each other without any clear understanding of the rules. So in 1891, the system had to change, and it did, following the initiative of Joseph Oller, who presented a new betting model. The sums that are wagered are shared between winners after taxes and fees to agents, according to a state law. That’s how Pari-Mutuel Betting is beginning officially in France.

Major racecourse societies followed the example of organized and regulated gambling; this movement had as a result the creation of a national service, Urban Pari Mutuel, in 1930. They embedded new common standards in horse racing across France, reshaping the system of legal betting.

The PMUs continue to appear across France, opening new terminals in tobacco shops, cafes and bars, where people could enjoy their morning coffee and read about the last race’s winner, placing a bet on the next favorite.

The most iconic PMU bars in France

Even if you are not into races and betting staff, there are some spots in France that will make you consider placing a bet at least once. Some of the PMU bars became cultural spots upgraded to “Haute de Gamme” kind of bistros.

Le Pari Tourny (Bordeaux)

Owned by a young entrepreneur, Alex Li, who is only 27 y.o. Le Pari Tourny brought a fresh look at betting and the social life of Bordeaux. This young man has managed to blend the concept of a local bistro with a passion for horse racing.

Instead of the former Italian restaurant, the place became the centre of attention and social gathering, attracting visitors from the area. Inspired by London pubs, the place provides the ambiance of a high-class brasserie and sports bar at once. Where visitors who are passionate about races can discuss and share their predictions related to the next favorite over a pint of beer or a glass of wine, sharing a lunch together.

By the way, the menu here not only includes traditional regional dishes and snacks, but it is also quite affordable, which makes this place accessible to everyone who shares the same interests in sports and betting. Among the specialties of this place are not only its perfect mains and starters, but also the social events, which include an evening in a company with professionals in horse racing. Like one of those with Matthieu Zaccagnini, who is a regular guest here, one of the most famous columnists who writes about tournaments, trainers, owners, and can help navigate the audience through the underlayer details that most of us couldn’t even imagine. His appearance at the bar is always a big event; he offers his advice, navigating the audience through the world of horse racing.

People of Bordeaux became one of the first sports enthusiasts to try a new approach in betting culture that doesn’t have to be limited to suffocating, dark, and smoking spaces.

Alex Li confirms “people are surprised” during his interview with one of the tabloids, “It breaks the image they had of the PMU”.

Le Zorba (Belleville, Paris)

With a history spanning more than three decades, this spot has earned a place on the bucket list not only for bettors but also for nightlife enthusiasts. Located at 137 rue du Faubourg-du-Temple in Paris’s 10th district – or simply le dixième as locals call it – it blends a bar with betting facilities and is famous for its unforgettable show nights.

Le Zorba stays open from 5 AM to 2 AM, almost 24 around a day, attracting night owls from all over Paris – city revellers, local merchants, tourists, betting enthusiasts – it welcomes everyone regardless of the occasion you choose to attend it.

DJ sets, acoustic concerts, and late-night basement sessions. Curious regulars, always ready for small talk with newcomers, affordable drinks with beers starting at just two euros, and an authentic Parisian ambiance that carries the carefree spirit of the nineties will leave you with unforgettable snapshots of your nights in Paris.

PMU Bar des Amis (Reims)

Located in the heart of picturesque Reims, which draws its history from the era of Ancient Rome, the Bar des Amis stands like a gemstone among the crowded city streets, providing a warm atmosphere full of the French fleur. Traditional local cocktails, a variety of wines, beer, and other beverages are making it an ideal choice for those who are looking for a place to enjoy their time by watching and betting on races or other big sports events.

The interior is mostly wood in a traditional style, with old family photos and musical organs decorating the walls. Spacious tables that can host large groups and friendly bartenders who create a joyful atmosphere make it easy to soak up the local culture without emptying your wallet. Whether you’re heading to your next sightseeing stop or just in the mood for a quick drink before returning to your hotel, Bar des Amis is a great place to meet locals and experience true French hospitality.

The Vision Behind Bringing PMU Spots Back

PMU culture is evolving, transforming traditional betting spots into vibrant social hubs where friends can meet up and newcomers can connect over a shared passion for horse racing. In certain regions of France, this sport runs deep – entire generations of families have been involved in it for decades. Preserving these traditions for younger generations is essential, and PMU bars have the potential to play a key role in revitalising interest, strengthening community bonds, and breathing new life into the industry.

Horse racing at French racecourses is often featured not only by PMU but also by major bookies not on GAMSTOP, with a history as rich as that of British racing. This makes it crucial for both the state and local communities to preserve this part of their exceptional heritage.

Emmanuelle-Doublet, the boss of the horse racing betting company, points out the importance of the PMU:

“It’s the PMU that is reinventing itself with a more modern and premium concept , while preserving our DNA, which is social ties and conviviality. The goal is to modernize our image while respecting our DNA, to address both our current customers and new customers”.