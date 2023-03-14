Iași will host the IESF 2023 World Esports Championships

Romania will host the Esports World Championship between August 24 and September 4 2023. The competition, organized by the International Esports Federation, will bring together the most players that has ever been at the start of any profile event organized so far in the world. The players will compete for the title of the world champions, individually or as a team, in seven competitions for six top games.

“We managed to bring this prestigious competition and turn Iași into the international Capital of Esports, a fact that makes us very proud. It is a reconfirmation of international organizations of the fact that Iași, Romania is an important digital pole on the world map, a fact that is also emphasized by the development in this city of many prestigious international businesses, as well as numerous local brands with a strong international footprint,” said Daniel Juravle, deputy mayor of the Municipality of Iași, Romania.

The Esports World Championship 2023 will take place within the Digital Throne, which will bring digital entertainment in all its forms, from multimedia stages and top musicians to impressive projections on the Palace of Culture in Iași or cosplay parades featuring costumes of movie and video game heroes. More than 20.000 esports enthusiasts and more than 50.000 music lovers are expected to attend the event. The global audience, which will watch the competitions online, will amount to more than 30 million people.

More than 700 players from over 120 countries will compete on the four giant stages for six of the top competitive games of the moment – Counter Strike: Global-Offensive, Dota 2, eFootball, Tekken, Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile.

Another premiere in the history of the World Esports Championship is the creation of the first Female World Championship in Counter Strike: Global-Offensive.

“International Esports Federation continuously strives for inclusion and diversity in Esports. Female teams are an essential part of the World Esports Championships and we are thrilled about the upcoming women’s competitions. The most valuable female CS:GO player in the world currently is Ana Dumbravă, who originates from the Moldova area, not far from Iasi, so I’m sure she will be an inspiration and a stepping stone for female teams around the globe to join the competition, representing one of more than 120 countries,” says Vlad Marinescu, President of IESF.

The total value of the prizes is 500.000 Euros, the largest prize pool that a World Championship has ever had. The prizes will be awarded following almost 500 matches that the final tournament in Iași will host for one week.

At the moment there are national competitions that designate, for each individual game, the composition of the teams that will go to the regional tournaments that will take place in May and June.