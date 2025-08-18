In just 5 days, Bucharest becomes the capital of street dance. Red Bull Dance Your Style brings together 16 of the best dancers in Romania on one stage, competing for a place in the global final in Los Angeles. On August 23, starting at 7:00 PM, George Enescu Square will host the fifth edition of the international street dance competition where the audience decides the winner. The show brings together diverse styles – from hip-hop to waacking, popping, and dancehall – in a spectacular format based 100% on improvisation. The event will be hosted by Shurubel, and entry is free. DJ Cypher will carefully select each track for every battle.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international competition that brings together all styles of street dance. From urban and energetic hip-hop to the expressive, theatrical movements of waacking, the vibrant rhythm of dancehall, the visual accents of popping, the spectacular contortion of bonebreaking, the fluidity of contemporary dance, the creative freedom of experimental styles, the fast flow of house dance, and the intense energy of electro – the goal of the competition is to promote artistic and musical diversity. It’s a true challenge for dancers, who must step out of their comfort zones and adapt to a wide variety of music genres. Contestants have no idea what style of music they’ll be dancing to: a hip-hop dancer might end up moving to funky house, while a waacker might have to adapt to a classic rap track. The only certainty is that every song played will be a well-known hit. Improvisation and creativity will be the key words. And it’s not the experts who decide the winners, but the audience! Spectators in George Enescu Square vote for the winner by holding up red or blue cards, and the stakes are high – a spot in the world final in Los Angeles, taking place on October 11.

DJ Cypher: “I think this will be one of the most exciting editions so far. We have 16 top dancers covering a wide range of styles, some of which are being represented in the national final for the first time. Just looking at the lineup makes me raise my eyebrows. I’m very curious to see what each of them will bring, how they’ll approach the music and the battles, and I’m thrilled about the possibilities. Last year, over 3,000 people had fun and picked their favorite in the rain – this year, it’s clearly worth coming out; everything will be on another level.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is something totally unique, different by nature from other competitions, and it plays an important role on the international scene. It’s a welcome addition to the traditional competition circuit, bringing dance to the forefront, raising the level of the show, and everyone benefits. You’ve got hits of all kinds, and that pushes you to be more creative in how you approach each round. If you usually don’t listen to Beyoncé or Elvis Crespo (Merengue artist) and you dance hip-hop, you’ll have to adapt your style accordingly. That means you focus heavily on musicality, the feeling of the track, and performance. It’s awesome to see how far you can push a dancer out of their comfort zone, while still maintaining a high level in each round. The other unique aspect is that it’s the audience who votes – and they can either be won over or lost. Even though it’s not a panel of expert judges, I feel like you can’t fool the crowd – they feel everything happening on stage. Over-the-top moves or strategies like ‘I’ll do this because I think the crowd will like it’ don’t help, because they can tell.”

Past champions and new talents step into the battle. Not all heroes wear capes. Some have honed their talent for years on the pavement between apartment blocks and in parking lots, obsessively repeating street-dance moves that demand as much artistic creativity as they do physical strength. The August 23 final brings into the arena the champions of previous local Red Bull Dance Your Style editions: Sătănel – Hip Hop (2021 & 2024), Impulse – Hip Hop (2022), and Adam – Hip Hop (2023). The remaining 13 dancers were selected following a July qualifier round: Beatrice – Waacking (received a wildcard straight to the final), Aura – Hip Hop, Elya – Dancehall, Funky T – Popping, Geanovu Florian – Bonebreaking, Irene – Waacking, Iulia – Contemporary Dance, Iustina – Experimental, JJ – House Dance, Kama – Hip Hop, Mambo – Hip Hop, Oxi – Electro, and Waana – Waacking.