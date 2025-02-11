Ivan Patzaichin Canoe Marathon: Endurance Race in the Danube

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The Ivan Patzaichin International Canoe Marathon is an event dedicated to kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddle enthusiasts, set to take place from May 23-25 on the Tulcea – Mila 23 route. Registrations open on February 25.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the association founded by Ivan Patzaichin and his partner, architect Teodor Frolu. Through its projects, the association supports local development by protecting biodiversity and promoting outdoor sports, creative valorization of natural and cultural heritage, democratizing water access, ecotourism, sustainability education, responsible tourism, community building, and innovation in the Danube Delta.

“With his strong and intense way of being, Ivan touched many lives. For us, his team since 2010, he influenced us so profoundly that everything we do today is guided by the discussions we had with him while preparing the association’s projects. After a decade and a half of activity, we continue to hear his voice, which reassures us that what we build follows the guiding principles he left us. Thank you, Ivan!” said Teodor Frolu, Vice President of AIP – Mila 23.

Through the association’s initiatives, Ivan Patzaichin’s legacy continues to inspire generations by promoting the values of sports, respect for nature, and the harmonious development of local communities.

1. Ivan Patzaichin International Canoe Marathon (MIIP)

The event will take place May 23-25, marking the opening of the tourist season in the Danube Delta. The competition follows the “Ivan’s Delta” ecotourism route, recently approved by ARBDD, connecting the Ivan Patzaichin Memorial in Tulcea to the Ivan Patzaichin Museum in Mila 23.

The 45 km route can be completed in one day (Elite category) or two days (Leisure category), offering an accessible experience for both professional athletes and amateur nature and adventure enthusiasts. Registrations open on February 25.

More than just a sports competition, the rowing marathon is a model of sustainable tourism, integrating environmental protection, ecological education, and cultural heritage preservation, while developing innovative infrastructure, such as two eco-friendly overnight points along the route and a digital app for navigation and route tracking.

“The canoe marathon is a unique experience that carries forward my father’s vision of sports as a way to connect people with water. We hope this event becomes a tradition, bringing together nature lovers and, most importantly, Danube Delta enthusiasts,” said Ivona Patzaichin-Rusu, President of AIP-Mila 23.

2. Bibaniada de Fete – Women’s Perch Fishing Contest (June 21, Mila 23)

On June 21, Mila 23 will host the 5th edition of the Women’s Perch Fishing Contest, Romania’s first fishing competition of this kind.

Inspired by the village’s tradition, where local women go perch fishing each June after the fishing ban ends, the event brings together participants from across the country, each paired with an experienced local fisherwoman.

The event blends recreational fishing, gastronomy, local customs, traditional music, and slow tourism, alongside educational workshops for children, creative sessions for the public, and a local gastronomy fair.

3. Discover Rowmania – A Series of Mini Water Festivals (May – September)

This series of speed-rowing competitions in 10+1 canoes takes place in various cities across Romania.

The initiative aims to reconnect people with nature through non-formal education, environmental actions, and outdoor sports, encouraging local communities to appreciate and protect their waterways.

The tour culminates in the national final at Ivan Patzaichin – RowmaniaFEST in Tulcea, where local winners compete for the championship title.

4. Local Gastronomic Points Fair (July, Sibiu – ASTRA Museum)

Organized in collaboration with the ASTRA Museum, this event promotes and strengthens the national network of Local Gastronomic Points (PGL), a concept initiated by the Ivan Patzaichin Association.

This initiative highlights gastronomy as a cultural tourism asset, emphasizing its role in preserving Romanian heritage and local traditions.

5. Ivan Patzaichin – RowmaniaFEST (August 29-31, Tulcea) & Ivan’s Delta Caravan (August 31 – September 2, Tulcea – Mila 23)

Now in its 14th edition, this major festival promotes Tulcea as a tourist destination, attracting thousands of visitors for a weekend filled with activities:

Rowing competitions

Children’s workshops

Outdoor film screenings

Cultural exhibitions

Local gastronomy

Discussions on relevant topics for Tulcea and the Delta

Rock’n’row concerts

The festival traditionally concludes with “The United Waters of Romania” Caravan, a 50 km slow-tourism journey along the “Ivan’s Delta” ecotourism route, from the Ivan Patzaichin Memorial in Tulcea to the Ivan Patzaichin Museum in Mila 23, completed by 100 participants in canoes, kayaks, and SUPs.

6. Ivan Patzaichin Museum – Community Innovation Center (Mila 23)

In 2025, the museum expands its focus on:

Heritage education through new technologies

Promoting ecotourism, cultural tourism, and slow travel

Supporting sustainable local development through community engagement

Creative residencies and innovation projects

As part of this vision, the museum continues its partnership with Orange Foundation to bring educational and digital opportunities to Delta communities through the Orange Digital Center. Initiatives include:

SuperCoders – programming and robotics for children

– programming and robotics for children Workshops for adults to develop essential digital skills

to develop essential digital skills Digitaliada, a platform helping teachers integrate modern learning tools

Additionally, in collaboration with Orange Romania, the museum continues its 5G – Connect Danube Delta project, supporting sustainable Delta development through infrastructure and new technologies.

A crucial partner, Banca Comercială Română (BCR), has significantly contributed financially to the museum’s construction and continues to support its educational programs.

7. Eco-Monographs Project – For and By Children (Oct 2024 – Nov 2025)

This educational project involves students from six Danube Delta villages (C.A. Rosetti, Chilia Veche, Crișan, Sulina, Sfântu Gheorghe, and Sarichioi) in creating eco-monographs of their local areas.

By documenting their natural and cultural heritage, students develop a deeper understanding of their environment while fostering responsible behaviors towards their community and ecosystem.

All projects are organized with the support of local authorities in Tulcea and benefit from contributions from sponsors, partners, collaborators, and friends of the association.