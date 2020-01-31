“Lessons from the toughest losses can become the reason behind biggest wins”, says Halep after Australian Open defeat

Simona Halep is out of the Australian Open after having been defeated by Iberian Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (8), 7-5 in the tour’s semifinals.

“This one hurt a lot, and still does, but if I have learnt anything in my career, it’s that the lessons from the toughest losses can become the reason behind your biggest wins.

So I will take it, and learn from it, and keep working.

Thank you to this beautiful country, my home for the past month, and to the Aussie people for your warm support. I cannot wait to be back next year,” says Simona in a Facebook post.

In the first set, Simona broke when she was 5-4, and then went 6-5 and had two balls, reaching a tie-break. Muguruza led by 3-0, but Simona came back and managed to have two set balls, but, unfortunately, she missed them and Muguruza won the first set.

In the second act Simona led by 5-3, but collapsed suddenly, and Muguruza obtained the qualification in the final after taking four games in a row.

After the Australian Open, Simona Halep will climb to the second place in the WTA standings, cashing a check worth USD 1,040,000, the equivalent of USD 704,000.