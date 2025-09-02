The fourth edition of L’Étape Romania by Tour de France has concluded. On August 31st, the legendary competition once again confirmed its status as the biggest road cycling event in Romania and Eastern Europe – a true festival held in an atmosphere full of joy, emotion, and competitive spirit, with the start in Constitution Square.

Although only at its fourth edition, L’Étape Romania is ranked among the top 3 races out of the 30 organized worldwide, a result that strengthens Romania’s position on the international road cycling map.

On August 31st, 2,500 amateur and professional cyclists from 20 countries and 180 cities took the start. Whether from Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, the USA, Greece, Switzerland, or even Malaysia, India, or Norway, all of them lived a memorable experience! Among the participants in the 14-kilometer City Adventure race were over 350 children and teenagers, while more than 60 people with disabilities pedaled in the 42-kilometer event. The Ride 42 km was, in fact, the race with the largest number of participants this year – over 1,100. Another 550+ competitors chose to test their strength and endurance in The Race, an 85-kilometer course. Cyclists could participate with either road bikes or MTBs.

At the fourth edition of L’Étape Romania by Tour de France presented by Decathlon, 300 technicians and specialists in communication and implementation, 400 volunteers, and over 400 police officers and gendarmes teamed up to ensure the smooth running of the event. Security forces were on duty with more than 100 safety and intervention vehicles and over 5,000 safety barriers. All of this was the result of 10 months of meticulous preparation and thousands of hours of work from the organizing team.

Winners of the Fourth Edition of L’Étape Romania by Tour de France

After a day full of emotions, adrenaline, and the joy of discovering Bucharest in a different way – on boulevards closed to traffic – the winners of this edition were announced. A remarkable achievement was also recorded: competitor Mara Perșoiu-Târâtu won all three official L’Étape jerseys!

According to L’Étape tradition, the famous yellow jersey, symbolizing victory, excellence, and determination, goes to the first amateur cyclists to cross the finish line, male/female, in The Race (85 km) and The Ride (42 km). The yellow jersey was won by Covalciuc Andrei and Daria Khandozhko in the 85 km race, while the champions of the 42 km course were Ghennadi Morgun and Mara Perșoiu-Târâtu.

The green jersey, representing boldness, speed, and explosiveness, is awarded to the amateur cyclists with the best male/female time on the SPRINT section (300 m). The winners were Dominik Ujlaky and Sonia-Teodora Cibu on the 85 km course, and Vladimir Cârlan and Mara Perșoiu-Târâtu on the 42 km course.

The white jersey goes to the fastest young riders, under 25 years old, male/female, for The Race 85 km and The Ride 42 km. The winners were Semion Culicenco and Alina Baletchi on the 85 km route, and Ghennadi Morgun and Mara Perșoiu-Târâtu on the 42 km route.

The top three amateur cyclists ranked in The Race 85 km, male and female, qualified for the international L’Étape Championship program and received invitations to participate in the renowned L’Étape du Tour in France. They are: Filip Grigorescu, Marian Frunzeanu, Covalciuc Andrei, Irina Stoica, Elena Dobranitsa, and Daria Khandozhko.

All results from this edition can be found on the official website romania.letapeseries.com, in the dedicated Results section.

Unique activations, sustainability, and a Tour de France Museum in the Race Village

This edition too, the Race Village in Constitution Square brought together partners, sponsors, and collaborators who share the same values. They all prepared special activations and contests with prizes to make the experience unforgettable for all attendees.

A.S.O., the international organizer of the event, set up the Tour de France exhibition, where visitors could explore screenings dedicated to the history of the Tour de France and top cyclists, as well as symbolic exhibits highlighting the uniqueness of this event.

Sustainability was also a key theme. Participants could separate recyclable waste in specially arranged areas, thanks to partners Reciclad’OR and Remat Holding, promoting environmental care and transforming L’Étape Romania into a pollution-free race.

“L’Étape Romania by Tour de France is, for the MPG team, the greatest challenge among the thousands of events organized in our 28 years of activity, as we must meet all the requirements that come with the Tour de France license. But the satisfaction is just as great! At this edition too, we felt the enthusiasm and emotions of the participants, and that is the most important thing for us, along with our constant commitment to organizing events at the highest quality standards.

Congratulations to the winners, but also to all participants, a big bravo to the supporters for the energy they shared, and many thanks to the authorities who ensured the safe organization of the races, as well as to the sponsors, media partners, and volunteers.

We look forward to the 2026 edition, to continue the L’Étape story!” – Tudor Ștefan Mocuța, CEO MPG.

Numerous top Romanian companies joined the most powerful cycling brand in the world. The 2025 edition had Decathlon as Presenting Partner and was supported by CTMB and the Bucharest City Hall. Joining as sponsors were SKODA and RTPR. The official suppliers of the event were: Powerbar, URSUS, WASA, Reciclad’Or, Remat Holding, Agriro Fresh, Black Cab, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, Artesia, Secom, Sweeteria, AIRE, CPI Security, Artesana. Event partners were: MTB Academy and Bălașa Percussion.

The institutional partners supporting the event were the French Embassy and the Romanian Cycling Federation.

Special thanks go to Proedus, Zenezia, and Team Behind the Team volunteers, the Bucharest Traffic Police, the Gendarmerie, the Bucharest Local Police, sector police forces, SABIF, ISU-BIF, and DGSU, for their involvement and support in ensuring the smooth running of the event. Thanks also go to the Bucharest City Hall and CTMB for their constant support.

Decathlon was the presenting sponsor for the third consecutive year. Decathlon’s involvement reflects its long-term commitment to the sports community and its desire to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle. At this edition, Decathlon contributed with:

Part of the official participants’ kit, including T-shirts and shoe bags;

An interactive activation stand and expo area;

A quick-repair service, where Decathlon technicians assisted cyclists in need.

“It was a fantastic day shared with thousands of participants and their supporters at the fourth edition of L’Étape Romania. We were thrilled to see how much energy sport can bring to the competitors, but also how much they can give in return. The mobilization of resources and the community built around this event were truly impressive. Congratulations to all! Indeed, we demonstrated that we can move people through the wonders of sport, which is exactly our mission at Decathlon”, said Raluca Hristea, Events and Partnerships Leader, Decathlon Romania.

Romania Journal supported the competition as media partner.