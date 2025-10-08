Lviv Arena Stadium: Euro 2012 Home Ground In Western Ukraine

We are used to venues with a rich history. However, this is not necessary for a stadium to be worth paying attention to. Arena Lviv is one such example. The stadium was built in 2008-2011 as a venue for UEFA Euro 2012. Nowadays, it is the most modern stadium in Ukraine and one of the most modern in Europe.

Arena Lviv was built in accordance with UEFA requirements, which are aimed at increasing the comfort and safety of fans at matches. When Poland and Ukraine were approved to host Euro 2012 in 2007, Lviv could only offer the Ukraina Stadium. However, it did not meet the League’s requirements, so construction of a new ground began.

The result is a stadium with 34,512 seats. Approximately 300 of them are for honored guests in the VIP area and about 150 in the skybox area. The stadium’s calling card is visibility from the spectator seats of both the upper and lower tiers, as the design of the stands creates the maximum effect of presence on the field.

Until recently, Arena Lviv was the home venue of Shakhtar Donetsk, due to the war and the inability to use Donbass Arena. But due to logistics, the club moved to NSC Olimpiyskiy in the city of Kyiv.

Stats

Lviv Arena stats Year Opened 2011 Capacity 34,512 Average Attendance 6,468 Record Attendance 33,489 Pitch Size 105 x 68 (7140) Nickname Arena Lviv Former Name None Owner Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Clubs Hosted Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Ruh Lviv, Karpaty Lviv First Fixture Exhibition game between the Austrian and Ukrainian national teams (15/11/2011)

Arena Lviv Photos

Arena Lviv Infrastructure

The stadium is divided into two tiers, separated by a promenade. It is where all spectators enter through the turnstiles. The promenade also houses most of the fast food outlets and public toilets. Encircling the entire stadium, the promenade provides a convenient space for walking and makes it easier to find your way around the stadium.

There is a five-story administrative building. It houses the playing area (coaching rooms, players’ locker rooms, referees’ and match delegates’ rooms), a press center, conference rooms, a VIP area, a restaurant, offices of the championship organizers, as well as a lot of commercial space.

Arena Lviv is an eco-friendly venue. The area around the sports facility is planted with several thousand trees, bushes, and flowers. Two pools near the stadium collect rainwater for watering the stadium lawn and green areas.

Here are some more numbers:

seats for people with special needs – 104 + 104 for accompanying persons;

business seats – 408;

VIP seats – 192;

skyboxes – 14;

presidential box – 1;

conference rooms – 8;

fast food – 19 on the promenade + 7 on the ground level;

LED displays – 2 x 62m²;

acoustic systems within the bowl – 136;

floodlights within the bowl – 288;

parking spaces – 2,500;

parking spaces for people with special needs – 100.

The infrastructure of Arena Lviv generally ensures a safe and comfortable viewing of the match for all fans at the stadium. The technical characteristics of the venue allow for uninterrupted broadcast for those who watch the match online.

Arena Lviv Activities

You can visit Arena Lviv not only to watch the match. Individual and group tours are held at the stadium. So you can see the playing area, conference hall, players’ block, media stands, VIP zone, and stadium history hall.

In the conference halls are constantly lectures, master classes, corporate events, presentations, etc. The capacity of the largest space is 12,000 people.

For those who like to kick a ball around in their free time, there is an opportunity to rent a small football field measuring 30x12m.

Weddings and graduations are also often celebrated at the Lviv Arena. You can even quickly register a marriage.

Getting To Arena Lviv

Train. If you arrived in Lviv by train, you will still have to get to Arena Lviv. The journey will take 15 minutes to half an hour, depending on the chosen transport.

Bus. This is the most convenient way to get to the stadium from the city center. Route 3A is the best. And if you arrive at the bus station on Stryyska Street, you can walk to the stadium in just 10 minutes.

Car. The M06 highway turns into Stryyska Street as you cross the city limits. If you are driving on this highway, Arena Lviv will be on your left as soon as you enter the city.

By Air. Unfortunately, due to martial law, Lviv Airport is closed to commercial flights.

Taxi. Taxi fares may vary depending on the carrier. You can get to Arena Lviv from the city center or train station in 10-15 minutes, and it will cost 200-250 Hryvnia. On match days, the service will cost more.

Please note that Lviv currently has a curfew from 00:00 to 05:00, so don’t stay out after the game.

