Mambo wins the fifth edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style 

On August 23th, in George Enescu Square, Bucharest, Răzvan Avădanei a.k.a. Mambo defeated all the street dancers he faced in a fiery final and claimed the title of champion at the global street dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style Romania, in front of an audience of over 3,000 spectators. The 25-year-old will represent Romania at the World Final in Los Angeles this October, where dancers from more than 50 countries will compete.

The crowd chose the winner. Sixteen of the best dancers in Romania battled on stage in a show full of energy, improvisation, and creativity. The atmosphere was electric: every round of the fifth edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style brought surprises, every moment had the crowd on its feet, and the square vibrated with enthusiasm and joy. On the spectacular 360° stage set up in George Enescu Square, dancers had only a few seconds to adjust to the tracks selected by DJ Cypher. No choreography, no rehearsals—just instinct and in-the-moment reaction. After each round, the audience decided who advanced. Spectators raised red or blue cards for their favorite dancer until only one remained. The atmosphere was scorching. Emotions ran high with nail-biting rounds and matches decided by the slimmest margins. The audience reacted explosively, with applause that shook George Enescu Square, living every defeat or victory with bated breath.

From the streets of Galați to the world stage. Răzvan Avădanei a.k.a. Mambo began dancing out of ambition, and today he lives off the passion he has cultivated step by step. “Officially, I’ve been dancing since 2016. I started with breakdance. I mainly dance hip-hop, but I mix in house, afro, ground-work elements, even contemporary, and I rely a lot on character (the dancer’s personal imprint, which reveals the person behind the moves).” Mambo is a professional dancer with experience ranging from battles and choreography to TV shows and collaborations with Romanian artists. “Even though I was very nervous and not 100% sure I would win, I always had a voice in my head saying, ‘YOU will win this year!’ I think that was my way of encouraging myself. I think it’s okay to be a little detached from reality sometimes, to allow yourself to dream big and believe you can do something. If you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else will. That absolute courage you see on stage comes from the fact that at one point I was afraid. If someone is strong today, be sure they were once weak.”

Shurubel, MC: “Red Bull Dance Your Style is getting more and more intense every year. I feel like more and more people are falling in love with street dance, and that makes me really happy because I grew up with street dance in Romania, back when there were maybe 100 people at these events, maximum. And now look how many are here… look at us!”

Cypher, DJ: “It was different, for sure. First of all, because the stage was 360°, and second, because it’s the second year we’ve held the event outdoors and open to everyone. Anyone who comes here stays until the end. The show also focuses a lot on performance—what dancers can deliver beyond the dance itself, the way they interact with the crowd. The audience isn’t watching for technique; they’re watching what you communicate on stage and how you bring out the song. Even though it’s a battle, it’s also a conversation with the public. You have the dialogue with the audience, with your opponent, and then the connection with the music. It’s interesting to see how they all adapt.”

The Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Bucharest was more than a competition: it was a celebration of dance and community. The dancers, together with the crowd’s energy, created an unforgettable experience that once again showed the power of street dance when it is lived together.

More than 50 countries will send representatives to fight for the global title of Red Bull Dance Your Style Champion. Since 2018, Red Bull Dance Your Style has brought some of the world’s best street dancers into the spotlight. From 14 countries and 29 events in its first season, the qualifiers have expanded significantly, now reaching over 160 events worldwide. In 2022, Japanese dancer D Soraki won the trophy with a stunning, almost acrobatic hip-hop performance. In 2023, for the first time, a woman claimed first place—South Korean dancer Waackxxxy, who mesmerized the crowd with her ultra-fast, hypnotic moves in an electrifying final in Frankfurt. Last year, popping sensation MT Pop became the first Vietnamese dancer to win the Red Bull Dance Your Style title, in a World Final held in Mumbai, India, with a performance that went viral worldwide.

A powerful, contagious showcase of energy, the international all-styles street dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style celebrated its fifth edition in Romania this year. In 2021, the first Red Bull Dance Your Style Romania honored Romanian street dance with a spectacular show at the Herăstrău Summer Theater: 1,000 spectators, 16 outstanding dancers, 15 electrifying battles, and 3 hours of thunderous applause. Back then, Sătănel won the audience’s hearts without question. In 2022, Impulse was crowned king of the dance floor in a sold-out show at the Metropolitan Circus of Bucharest in front of 1,500 people, while in 2023, Adam wowed the crowd with dynamic, incredible hip-hop. In 2024, Sătănel pulled off the incredible feat of winning the Red Bull Dance Your Style Romania title for the second time, in a blazing show attended by more than 3,000 people.