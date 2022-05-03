Mega Moolah Biggest Wins

Mega Moolah is second to none when it comes to lucrative deals and jackpot wins. Over €70 million was paid out as wins to 9 Mega Moolah winners in 2020. The highest mega moolah jackpot in 2020 was over €16 million and the lowest was €3 million.

Shocked? Well, be stunned because this was certainly not the highest jackpot won in Mega Moolah history.

The biggest jackpot in Mega Moolah history to date was won by an anonymous player from Grand Mondial in 2018. He was paid a whopping amount of more than €18 billion, a figure yet to be reset in Mega Moolah World Record.

Mega Moolah has been awarding such jackpots to its lucky winners since 2007. And, the amount of these jackpots is certainly no joke. If you’re curious to know more about Mega Moolah winners wins, then get ready and sit tight.

This article will explore some of the biggest jackpots won by Mega Moolah players since 2007.

What Is Mega Moolah?

Among many other slot games, Mega Moolah is one of popular jungle theme based online casino game. This slot machine game is a Microgaming offering and boasts of different jackpot deals for its players. Players can win mini, major, minor, and mega jackpots.

The progressive jackpot feature is one of the few reasons behind its popularity among casino players. Furthermore, these enticing jackpot games can be accessed either through a mobile or desktop.

It also has a dedicated mobile-friendly site that can also be accessed through tablet for better user experience. However, the downloaded version of Mega Moolah can be only installed on windows-powered devices.

The Biggest Mega Moolah Jackpot Winners

Most Mega Moolah Jackpot winners hail from the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, South Korea and lastly, Japan. According to Mega Moolah, about 50% of its winners belong from Canada and 20% from the United Kingdom.

To further add to these stats, most of the record-breaking jackpots are citizens of these two countries. This is due to the more acceptability of online casinos in Canada and the United Kingdom.

After all, these countries are significant shareholders of the top gambling industries in the world.

Below is a list of a few biggest Mega Moolah Jackpot winners!

The Record-breaking Jackpot

The largest Mega Moolah jacket prior to 2018 is €13.2 million, won by Jonathan Heywood in 2015. Heywood is from the United Kingdom and a British Soldier. Jonathan was playing a 25p per spin slot game when he won this record-breaking jackpot.

He was overwhelmed when the mega jackpot was displayed on his device screen. This amount was also recorded in Guinness World Record as the “largest jackpot payout in an online slot game”.

The “Lady Luck” Jackpot

Jon Orchard won a mega jackpot of €6.3 million while playing ‘Butler Bingo’, a Microgaming powered game. This was the third time a jackpot above €5 million was won.

After this sudden “Lady luck” visit, Orchard quit his job and bought a Jaguar. He also stated that he was planning to buy a house for his daughter at the time of his winning.

From Five Euros To Millions

Now, this is your typical ‘unbelievable’ sudden lottery winning story because Georgio couldn’t believe it then. In 2009, Georgios became an instant millionaire while sitting in his home in Greece. He won a Mega Moolah jackpot of €6.3 million while playing a €5 per spin slot game.

A 0.50c To $5.5 Million Turned Bet

Who said that the ‘rag to riches’ plot does not exist in real life? Well, whoever said so is wrong because this Mega Moolah jackpot winner story certainly belongs in that category.

In 2008, Klaus, who hailed from Finland, won $5.5 million from a mere 0.50c coin bet. When he saw the jackpot amount displayed on his device screen, he thought it to be a US-based cell phone number.

However, Klaus’s misunderstanding was short-lived. Soon he received a call from the casino regarding his win, and the rest is history.

A Peek At The Recent Mega Moolah Winners

Well, the 2000s and 2010s weren’t the only decades of Mega Moolah biggest jackpots. Even though 2022 has just started, the year has recorded the most recent win of over €10 million in early February.

The highest Mega Moolah Jackpot Winner of 2021 belongs from Belgium, Europe. This player won a jaw-dropping amount of more than €19 million in Absolootly Mad slot game. More information isn’t available on the player as the person wishes to remain anonymous.

Summing Up

Mega Moolah games are undoubtedly exciting and fun. However, to play Mega Moolah games, you need to make sure that this platform is accessible from your location.

Not all countries permit online gambling legally. That’s also the reason why a certain casino might be available in another country but not yours.