Melbourne Summer Set 1: Simona Halep through the semifinals

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the semifinals of Melbourne Summer Set 1 (WTA 250) tournament on Friday, after defeating Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Simona Halep secured victory after two hours and 35 minutes, and a 10,100-dollar cheque and 110 WTA points.

“It was really difficult, I have to admit,” Halep said on court, after triumphing. “I didn’t really trust I could win this match, but I fought till the end. I’m very proud of this, because in the past I was working a lot on this way.

“[Golubic] played unbelievable, she was fighting till the end, all the credit to her for this beautiful match. I’m really happy that I could be a little bit stronger in the end. Winning this match means a lot.”

Halep will play against Chinese Qinwen Zheng, (19 years of age, WTA’s 126th), who won to Croatian Ana Konjuh.