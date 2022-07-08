New gold medal for David Popovici, he is European champion in the 50m freestyle

Romanian athlete David Popovici won, on Friday, another gold medal at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni, winning the men’s 50 m freestyle final with a time of 22sec16 / 100.

David entered the final with the first time, reached his fourth medal at the EC 2022 juniors, after the two gold in the men’s relay 4×100 m freestyle and 200 m freestyle and the silver medal in the mixed relay 4×100 m free.

Jere Hribar from Croatia, ranked second with 22 sec 55/100, and Martin Kartavi from Israel third with 22 sec 57/100.

David Popovici said before the European Championships in Otopeni that the 50 m freestyle is his biggest challenges, but he had access to the final quite easily, with the best time, better than the one with which he won the gold at the 2021 European Championships in Rome (22sec22 / 100).

“It’s a best time, I feel like I still have some batteries. I’m not a big fan of the 50 m event, but we’re working to get good at this event as well. It was a semifinal, not the biggest challenge in the world, but tomorrow it will be safe, because I have some strong opponents and I can’t wait to see how it will turn out “, Popovici used to say after the semifinals.

Romania also climbed one position in the ranking through Bianca Costea (silver in the 50m freestyle) and Vlad Stancu (gold in the 1500m freestyle).

Also on Friday, Andra Denisa Gorecki qualified for the final of the 200m butterfly, with the fifth time in the semifinals (2: 14.59), while Bianca Costea failed to go go through the last act of the 100m freestyle (56.16 – last sportswoman who got the ticket to the final finished in 56.15).