New study reveals Romania’s most loved (and hated) video games
- Gamers in Romania tweet most positively about FIFA – making it the most-loved video game in the country.
- The Dark Souls franchise is Romania’s most hated.
- Nintendo is Romania’s preferred gaming platform.
Overall worldwide, Spyro TheDragon is the world’s most loved video game franchise, with a 55.9% positivity rating on Twitter, while Battlefield is the most hated franchise in 17 countries, more than any other franchise.
The study also shows Mario is the world’s most loved game character, and Luigi is the world’s most hated. The world’s most loved console is Nintendo, which is the most popular tweet in 158 countries.
