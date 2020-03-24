Olympic Games 2020 due on Tokyo postponed over coronavirus crisis

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abehas announced on Tuesday.

The Japanese premier said Japan and the International Olympic Committee came to an agreement during a phone call with the head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, following growing calls for the games to be delayed or canceled because of the concerns over coronavirus pandemic.

Abe explained there is an agreement that the games would not be canceled and will be held, at the very latest, by the summer of 2021.