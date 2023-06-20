OneLife Rally 2023 – Rome to Romania is coming to Sibiu and Bucharest with a voyage through breathtaking Transalpina this June

OneLife Rally, one of the most prestigious automotive events in Europe, has chosen Romania as the final destination for its 2023 edition. This incredible event will gather 100 prestigious vehicles and visit two Romanian cities – Sibiu on June 29th and Bucharest on June 30th with an once-in-a-lifetime drive through Transalpina.

The OneLife Rally 2023 – Rome to Romania journey begins with a spectacular opening in Rome on June 24th, continuing its voyage towards Milan (June 25th), before venturing towards the famous Passo di Stelvio and Venice (June 26th), then Croatia’s capital Zagreb (June 27th), Novi Sad in Serbia (June 28th), reaching its grand finale in Romania.

Onelife Rally will be visiting Sibiu on June 29th, with a public event scheduled from 17:00 to 19:00 at Hilton Sibiu. From there, on June 30th at 12:00 the fast assembly will leave Sibiu and go through the majestic Transalpina road, leading to the final destination in Bucharest on June 30th. A public event at Bucharest’s Plata Constitutiei from 16:00 to 19:30 will mark the exciting culmination of the OneLife Rally.

Visitors can look forward to greeting the world-famous drivers and public figures, the chance of winning valuable prizes at both public events, and marveling at the incredible and unique Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley, Maserati, and many other cars on display.

But the OneLife Rally is not only about the thrill of high-speed driving and exceptional cars. It also has an important mission: support countries it visits and contribute to the development and a brighter future for children. Romania will be no exception! From each participation fee, 500 euros will be donated to the OneLife Rally Foundation fund to support local charitable organizations and invest in initiatives that contribute to the well-being of the youth of Romania.

Get ready to witness the one of a kind event in Romania as OneLife Rally brings its fleet of supercars igniting the passion for automobiles and making a meaningful impact on the lives of youth across the country. Save the dates and join us!

For more information visit the official OneLife Rally website and social media channels.

https://oneliferally.com/

https://www.instagram.com/oneliferally/