The key to safe online play in Romania is knowing how the ONJN, the national gambling regulator, works and what rules apply. Recent changes include closing slot halls in smaller towns and talks about new taxes and stronger protections for players.

ONJN Licenses: What Does it Mean to be Licensed?

Romania regulates iGaming by activity type. In the general sense, online B2C operators apply for a Class I License, while B2B providers and services (platforms, payment, auditing) apply for Class II. Class III applies to a lottery (monopoly). It is important to perform due diligence and check these registrations before opening an account.

Class Who it applies to Examples Notes Class I Online operators working directly with players Online casinos, sports betting, bingo, poker Must follow strict ID checks, KYC rules and local tax laws Class II Service providers for the gambling sector Platforms, payment processors, hosting, auditing These companies support the licensed network Class III National lottery Lottery games Operates under state monopoly

“Slot Machine Law”: What has Transpired in Smaller Towns less than 15,000

In April 2024, Parliament passed the dubbed “slot machine law”, limiting gambling halls in localities under 15,000 inhabitants. The law targets physical retail, but has a knock-on effect with online (shifts consumption to licensed sites and more vigilance on advertising and ID).

For the player, that fine print is avoiding unauthorized offers in your town and checking for the license before migrating from retail to digital. The ONJN has a self-exclusion policy and reporting system. We expect the political landscape to get more intense in 2025.

European interests are lobbying for national registrations and real-time verifications for complete operator coverage. Some parties speak of a gradual phasing in, and others notice a gap and the need for if the operator ever consolidated with you.

Six Quick Pre Account Registration Checks

Before you sign up with an operator, be sure to check through the following quick checks.

Clear KYC (accepted documents, verification time, temporary block policy). Clear bonus terms (rollover, game contribution, limits per game). RG tools (deposit and time limits, pause and self-exclusion with email confirmation). Local payout options and payout times (SLA informed and no surprise fees). Support and complaint channel (with ONJN reference).

If an operator fails any item, walk away and report suspicious domains to the ONJN.

Taxes on Winnings in 2025: What is True and What Can Still Change?

In practice, the lower prize size range, previously taxed at 3%, is now cut off at 4% tax withholding at payment. The upper brackets (for higher winnings) will continue to be progressive, with higher percentages and fixed installments higher than the entry bracket.

The immediate impact for the player is a marginally larger discount at the point of sale, even at a small award. In the case of an award, tax withheld on the prize will progressively increase in steps.

The government and the market will be making fine adjustments to brackets and bases for the balance of the year, but the 4% floor is in place and it will be what you see from the operator’s cash register at withdrawal.

A simple scenario will illustrate this. If previously a small award was taxed at 3%, the same amount of Tax on a small award will now start at 4%. This all seems small; however, it accumulates for active players.

For larger awards, the operator will enforce the progressive rules already in place; hence, two players at different dollar amounts will have different amounts taxed at source. In doubt? Review the operator’s Terms & Conditions and request a copy of the tax withheld. It is your consumer right.

Advertising and Influence: New restrictions in 2025

Another important change in 2025 is in the advertising of games. The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) has approved updates to the Audiovisual Code that prohibit public figures/celebrities from appearing in gambling advertisements on TV, radio, and online.

The effort to mitigate the impact of endorsements on vulnerable audiences has placed Romania in line with a European effort to limit commercial communication in the margin. From the perspective of players, the indirect impact will be an outcome more tempered and ideally, more educational.

With reduced appeals to authority and much more emphasis on responsibility warnings. Operators that are trying to create incentives outside this scope will possibly face administrative sanctions.

The Romanian framework promotes a simple principle- if you are going to operate with an ONJN license, you will need to operate with transparency which is disclosure.

Transparency disclosures will cover bonus rules (rollover, game contribute, limits per game), projected timelines for withdrawals broken down by method and KYC procedures, respectively.

An operator needs to communicate, in plain language, the operations needed to validate the associated documents, the period of time for the operator to review the documents and the conditions under which an account may be temporarily blocked while conducting the verification process.

In transactions remote from pay, operator accountability for status confirmation and timeline to the customer does not cease once documents are validated.

What the Player Should Look for Going Forward

The regulated minimum tax floor will remain at 4% and the advertising standards are strengthened. The next regulatory-2025-2026 roadmap should emphasize compliance.

Transparency on tax at source at the electronic point of withdrawal, fully responsible KYC verification with reasonable timelines, responsible self-exclusion is in place and recorded and systematic procedures for notifying players on operational compliance direction from the ONJN.

The practical takeaway for the player remains to confirm the applicable regulations (licensing and domain state) and to have a critical understanding of the Terms and Conditions (T&Cs). It is also essential to be disciplined in documenting evidence, such as screenshots and emails, to support claims of inaccurate information or systems.