A remarkable performance for the Romanian team at the Balkan Yachting Games in Nessebar, Bulgaria.

Romania once again climbed the podium at the 53rd edition of the Balkan Yachting Games – Olympic and Optimist classes, held between October 16 to 19, 2025 in Nessebar, Bulgaria. The event, also known as the Balkaniada, brought together elite athletes from Turkey, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Romania.

The Romanian delegation, consisting of 19 athletes, achieved a notable performance through Sara Patache (17 years old, “Mihai Eminescu” High School from Constanta), who became Balkan Champion in the ILCA 4 class. Already the national champion in the same class, the young athlete confirms her status as a leader of Romania’s new generation of sailors and showcases the country’s growing potential in international yachting competitions.

“This victory is the result of many hours of hard work, discipline, and passion. I am delighted to have brought the Balkan gold home and hope that more young people will discover the beauty of this sport,” said Sara Patache, immediately after the awards ceremony.

Romania’s success was rounded out by Ebru Bolat, who secured second place in the ILCA 6 class, once again proving the strength of Romania’s team on the international stage, following her 9th-place finish at this year’s World Championship in China.

For these results, the Romanian Yachting Federation (FRY) awarded prizes of 2,000 lei to Sara Patache and 1,500 lei to her coach, and 1500 lei to Ebru Bolat.

“These results clearly show that Romania has a bright future in competitive yachting. We are investing in young athletes, dedicated coaches, and participation in international competitions, to provide them with the experience and exposure they need. Sara and Ebru are examples of perseverance and passion, and the Federation is there for them every step of the way,” says Radu Niculaita, President of the Romanian Yachting Federation.