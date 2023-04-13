Palace Casino Bucharest Review

The gambling industry is one of the world’s oldest and most beloved entertainment industries. Records suggest that people have been placing bets on games and sports since ancient times. Some historians even theorize that gambling goes further back, though evidence for this cannot possibly exist.

In Romania, gambling is a trendy pastime. Romanian gamblers love visiting local casinos or sportsbooks, placing bets on their favorite sports, or making a few spins at the slots. And considering Romania’s laws regarding gambling are pretty lax, locals and tourists can gamble without concern.

The country has quite a few excellent casinos to choose from. Grandiosity, extravagance, and glamor are all staples of some of Romania’s most notable casinos. On top of that, online casinos are legal in the country, meaning residents and tourists can either spend time in the local establishments or just play online casinos from the comfort of their homes or hotels.

Why Visit Bucharest

Bucharest is Romania’s capital and one of the country’s most prominent tourist destinations. The city holds excellent sites, such as the National Museum of Natural History, the Romanian Peasant Museum, the Bucharest botanical garden, and many old churches and monasteries. Old-school rock fans will also be happy to hear that one of the genre’s most famous bands, Guns N’ Roses, is coming to Bucharest this July. So, get your bandanas ready, and wait for the tickets.

In terms of entertainment, the city is also home to quite a few casinos, with the most notable one being the Palace Casino. One of Romania’s most popular gambling establishments, the Palace Casino in Casa Vernescu, Bucharest, is a luxurious casino with excellent gaming options, a fabulous restaurant, and many fancy events. In this article, we would like to give you a brief overview of the Palace Casino in Bucharest and conclude whether it is worth checking out.

The Palace Casino – Bucharest

When going to a casino, the thing that most people are interested in is the games. So, we will first review the various games the Palace Casino offers. In terms of popularity, slots are, by far, the most popular casino games in the world. So, it shouldn’t surprise you that the Palace Casino has several slots peppered throughout its halls.

For gamblers interested in something more complex than slot machines, the Palace Casino offers several contemporary table games. Roulette and blackjack tables are popular, and you will find six of each in Bucharest’s most highly-rated gambling establishment. The casino holds the American variant of roulette, which features an extra 00 slot. Because of this, the game’s odds are much lower than in the European roulette variant. So, some newbie gamblers might be disappointed when they hit the tables.

Finally, the casino also offers quite a few variants of poker. Texas Hold ‘Em is the most popular, of course. However, there are also Stud poker tables as well. So, poker players of all stripes will end up satisfied.

The Palace Casino – For Non-Gamblers

Many of you might not be gambling fans, and that is ok. However, don’t disregard the Palace Casino because you don’t want to gamble. The establishment has so much more to offer. For example, a fancy restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, supper, and lite snacks.

The A La Carte restaurant staff are experts at preparing poultry, seafood, and red meat. From grilled fish of your choice to braised lamb shank or beef tenderloin, fans of any meat will have an enjoyable time. And for any vegans, the restaurant also has quite a few options.

Casa Vernescu is also a popular place for hosting some notable events. Every October, the Casino hosts a “Vintage” party. Guests come dressed like characters from The Great Gatsby, mingling, making new friends, drinking excellent cocktails, and enjoying the cuisine. So, as you can see, the Palace has a little something for everyone, not just gamblers.

The Palace Casino – Location

Tourists will find the Palace Casino in a historic building called Casa Vernescu. Situated in the heart of Bucharest, visitors will have no trouble finding the gorgeous structure in one of Bucharest’s most beautiful neighborhoods.

If you are visiting by car, you will be glad to hear that a 2000 m2 parking lot is in front of the establishment. Much like the casino, the parking space is available 24/7, so you can check out the casino whenever it best suits you.

Close by, you will find the MOXA Bucharest Boutique Hotel and the Vernescu Luxury Residence. Both are highly-rated establishments that offer top-notch service to tourists. So, if anything mentioned in this article sounds interesting, do yourself a favor and visit the Palace Casino in Bucharest. You are not very likely to regret it.