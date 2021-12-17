Robert Glință, bronze medal in the 100 m backstroke event, at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi

Romanian swimmer Robert Glinda won the bronze medal in the 100m backstroke FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Robert Glință obtained a time of 49.60 seconds.

“The 24-year-old Romanian athlete had a superb evolution and won the bronze medal in the 100 m backstroke! His time: 49.60 seconds“, announced the Romanian Swimming Federation.

European champion in Budapest in the same event, in the 50 m pool, and continental runner-up, in the short pool in Kazan, Robert was overanked in Abu Dhadi only by the American Shaine Casas (49.23 s) and the Russian Kliment Kolesnikov (49.46 s). This is the first world medal for seniors in Robert Glinda’s career.